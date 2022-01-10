State issues warning of fake at-home COVID-19 tests amid rising demand

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing new warnings about fake at-home COVID-19 tests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and an increase in demand for testing.

The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission released warnings about the fraudulent tests, and the AG's office is reiterating her warning on the products that are fake or never arrive.

“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Nessel said in a statement. “Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it's important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”

She said her office is seeing an increase in calls and complaints about at-home test concerns. They are being reviewed.

The FTC has these tips if you're shopping online for at-home COVID-19 test kits and other items.

Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA is “emergency use authorization.”)

Check out a seller before you buy, especially if you’re buying from a site you don’t know. Search online for the website, company, or seller’s name plus words like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review.”

Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites. You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?

Pay by credit card. If you’re charged for an order you never got, or for a product that's not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge.



