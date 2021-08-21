Watch
State of Michigan employees, contractors required to wear masks indoors starting Monday

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 11:00 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 23:00:00-04

(WXYZ) — A new mask policy will go into effect Monday for state workers and contractors.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 face mask policy, all departmental employees, staff and contractors working on behalf of the State of Michigan will be required to wear masks indoors.

The policy states individuals must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The policy takes effect August 23.

