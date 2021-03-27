State of Michigan reports 4,670 COVID cases and 22 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 4,670 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 652,569 and a total number of deaths to 16,026.

Cases are down slightly after being over 5,000 per day or several days this week.

