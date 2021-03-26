State of Michigan reports 5,030 COVID cases and 20 deaths

(WXYZ) — COVID cases in Michigan remain over 5,000. On Friday, the state reported 5,030 confirmed cases and 20 deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 647,899 and total number of deaths to 16,004.

Cases are slightly down from Thursday with 5,224 cases reported and 49 deaths - 30 of those 49 deaths were from Vital Records review.

