State reports 3,127 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan has surpassed the 20,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reports 3,127 confirmed cases and 29 deaths over the last two days, averaging 1,563 cases per day. The overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 919,133.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,786 new cases over a two-day period.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

