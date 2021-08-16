State reports 3,554 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths over three-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 3,554 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 19 deaths.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at average out to 1,185 per day. The newly reported deaths include 8 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 922,687 and the total number of deaths has reached 20,030.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.