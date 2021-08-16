Watch
State reports 3,554 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths over three-day period

WXYZ
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 15:33:02-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 3,554 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 19 deaths.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at average out to 1,185 per day. The newly reported deaths include 8 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 922,687 and the total number of deaths has reached 20,030.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

