Stellantis puts mask mandate back in place at Michigan plants in counties at high risk of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — Stellantis says beginning Monday mask mandates will go back into place all of its Michigan plants within areas designated as under high risk of COVID-19 community transmission.

The company released the following statement Friday evening:

Beginning Monday, May 16, company-issued face masks will again be required for employees, contractors and visitors at all facilities located within the five Michigan counties now classified as high risk of infection by the CDC. It is expected that the requirement will be in place for the next two weeks.

The affected plants include:



Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson

Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack

Sterling Heights Assembly

Warren Truck Assembly

Trenton Engine Complex (2 plants)

Mt. Elliot Tool & Die in Detroit

Sterling Stamping

Warren Stamping

Stellantis also operates the Dundee Engine Plant in Dundee, Michigan. However, that plant is located in Monroe County, which the CDC currently lists at medium risk.

