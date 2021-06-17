Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

These are all the Michigan COVID-19 orders that are ending on June 22

items.[0].image.alt
(WXYZ)
whitmer wearing mask
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 13:48:51-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state is reopening with full capacity on June 22, rescinding the Facemasks and Gatherings Order that has been in place in some form since March 2020.

Related: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan is dropping all COVID-19 restrictions on June 22

"Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said in a release. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe."

On top of that, there are several other orders that are being rescinded on June 22. They are

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub