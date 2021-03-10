Menu

Watch WXYZ-TV's hour-long special 'COVID-19: One Year Later'

(WXYZ) — One year ago, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in our state.

Through the uncertainty that followed, we held onto hope and made progress. Our essential workers became modern-day superheroes, and life-saving vaccines were manufactured right here in Michigan.

Now, we continue to move forward.

Watch our hour-long special “COVID-19: One Year Later” on the progress we’ve made and the work still ahead.

Doctors and nurses stand on the front line
How limited testing access had a crippling effect in Michigan during early months of pandemic
Service industry still struggling a year after first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Michigan
Parents of 5-year-old Skylar Herbert, 1st child to die from COVID-19, share her fight against virus
'It was just mentally exhausting.' Detroit first responders look back at first year of COVID
Pandemic brings sports to grinding halt
How Michigan educators & students have adapted to learning in the pandemic, a year later
Sorrow, saying goodbye: How a pandemic has affected grieving families, funeral home workers

