Trinity Health mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, contractors

(WXYZ) — Trinity Health is requiring all staff in its facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a memo to employees, leaders at the health system said that despite strongly encouraging vaccinations for all colleagues, the health care system has a "responsibility to do more."

Officials say nearly 75% of workers have received at least one dose.

According to the memo, the following will be effective for employees as of Thursday:

• New Hires: New hires starting work on or after Sept. 1 will be required to have the last dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose vaccine 14 days prior to beginning work.

• Colleagues with a management level of manager, director, vice president or senior officer (including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Aug. 24.

• Colleagues with a management level of supervisor, coordinator or all other positions (including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

• Medical Staff: Employed medical staff must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21. We will work closely with medical executive committees on recommendations and timing for medical staff members who are not employed by Trinity Health.

• Business Partners: All contractors, vendors and others who conduct business in our facilities must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

• Students: Nurses, medical, advanced practice providers and other allied health students participating in educational programs and clinical rotations are required to be fully vaccinated. We will work closely with program administrators to ensure compliance.

• Volunteers: Volunteers must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.