Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

US-Canadian border to remain closed until at least May 21

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:11:40-04

(WXYZ) — The U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed until at least May 21, the Canadian government announced on Tuesday.

The border, which has been closed since the pandemic began last March, will remain open for essential travel and trade.

Both Michigan and Ontario are seeing surges in COVID-19 cases, and Ontario has recently extended its stay-at-home order and imposed newer restrictions on other activities.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub