US extends restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico through April 21

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 08:40:10-04

(WXYZ) — The United States has extended restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico through April 21.

The Department of Homeland Security says it will work with counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit.

Homeland Security defines non-essential travel as “travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.” Essential travel — including travel for trade and business — remains open.

Non-essential travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico has been restricted since the start of the pandemic last spring and has been extended several times.

