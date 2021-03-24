Menu

Walk-in COVID vaccinations available in Dearborn today for residents across 7 communities

Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:45:25-04

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Walk-in COVID vaccination appointments are available in Dearborn today for residents across seven communities, the Dearborn Police Department announced.

Residents who are 50 and up and live in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale can walk in to receive a COVID vaccine at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

The clinic will be held today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Moderna vaccination will be administered.

For residents who would rather make an appointment for a specific time and date, they can visit www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

