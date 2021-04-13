Walk-up COVID vaccinations available through Saturday in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County is offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations at the Taylor vaccination clinic starting April 14 through Saturday, April 17.

The walk-up vaccinations are for county residents age 16 and older. The clinic is located on the Wayne County Community College District Downriver campus, 2100 Northline Road in Taylor.

There's free parking. Vaccinations will be given out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're under the age of 18, you must be accompanied by an adult for a vaccine. For those who are unable to make the walk-up vaccinations, you can still schedule a vaccination by calling 1-866-610-3885.

