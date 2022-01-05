Watch
Washtenaw Community College delays start of winter semester over COVID concerns

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:46:39-05

(WXYZ) — Washtenaw Community College announced that they have delayed the start of their winter semester a week due to concerns over the COVID-19 surge.

According to a press release from the college, the Winter 2022 semester will start on Tuesday, January 18 with the exception of clinical courses offered through the Health Science Department which will begin on January 10.

“The college has made a commitment to offer face-to-face classes, and we are doing everything possible to keep that commitment. We want to make sure students have a consistent learning experience this semester if they are taking classes online and/or on campus,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca wrote in a message to the WCC community. “With that in mind, our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our students, employees, and community continues to be our top priority. This campus-wide decision allows us to continue to operate the college within accreditation, grant, state, and federal guidelines, while minimizing the campus footprint.”

All students are encouraged to get their vaccinations and boosters, and masks are required on campus.

Registration for winter courses remains open.

