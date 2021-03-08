Washtenaw County Health Department opens additional vaccination site

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Health Department is adding a second mass vaccination location on the western side of the county.

The Pierce Lake Elementary School site opens March 9 in collaboration with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital and Chelsea School District.

The new site will provide approximately 324 vaccinations per day and add additional days as supplies allow.

Those eligible for vaccination under state prioritization guidelines can request an appointment online or by calling the health department at 734-544-6700 or contacting 211.

“We continue to use all of our resources to make sure we give available vaccine as quickly as possible,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “We remain grateful for the support of our partners and the patience of our community members. Our vaccine supplies are increasing, and we look forward to vaccinating everyone who is ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Starting Monday, the following groups are now eligible and may request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

• Those 50 years or older with medical conditions or disabilities (see a list of qualifying medical conditions or disabilities on pages 11-12 of this document.)

• Caregiver family members or guardians age 16 or older of children who have special health care needs.

Individuals who are eligible starting Monday will likely have to wait several weeks or more, depending on supplies, before an appointment is available.

The health department will start by prioritizing those who are 60 years old or older. On Monday, March 22, everyone 50 years old or older will be eligible for vaccine. We will share more about the vaccine request process for this group in the coming weeks.

