Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wayne County and CDC partner to hold COVID-19 testing site in Dearborn this week

items.[0].image.alt
video blocks
test
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 19:41:29-05

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the city of Dearborn to hold a COVID-19 testing site.

County officials said the testing site will be located in Dearborn at the south side parking lot of Ford Field Park at 22051 Cherry Hill Street. Testing will be available this week on:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The location will only offer PCR tests and will not have antigen rapid tests.

Testing will not costs for residents and is being paid for by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent.

You can register for testing online or call 1‐800‐635‐8611 for assistance.

Wayne County said it started distributing 30,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Residents who test positive should report the result to 211.

Officials says Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans has helped advocate for additional COVID-19 resources.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub