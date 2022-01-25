Wayne County and CDC partner to hold COVID-19 testing site in Dearborn this week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the city of Dearborn to hold a COVID-19 testing site.

County officials said the testing site will be located in Dearborn at the south side parking lot of Ford Field Park at 22051 Cherry Hill Street. Testing will be available this week on:

Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The location will only offer PCR tests and will not have antigen rapid tests.

Testing will not costs for residents and is being paid for by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent.

You can register for testing online or call 1‐800‐635‐8611 for assistance.

Wayne County said it started distributing 30,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Residents who test positive should report the result to 211.

Officials says Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans has helped advocate for additional COVID-19 resources.

