Wayne County opens 5 hybrid COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:07:00-05

(WXYZ) — Wayne County has announced that there will be five hybrid COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites opening up this month. These sites will include Antigen Rapid and Polymerase Chain Reaction tests and vaccinations for first, second, and booster doses.

Their press release states that the sites will offer vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BiooNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

To get services at these sites appointments are not needed and insurance is requested but not required.

Here are the new hybrid sites:

DEARBORN HEIGHTS:
Berwyn Senior Citizen Center
Opened on Feb. 8
Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVONIA:
Livonia Senior Center
Opened on Feb. 10
Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

REDFORD:
Redford Township Community Center
Opening on Feb. 11
Monday: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Friday: 1:30 - 6:30 pm

TAYLOR:
Wayne County Community College District – Downriver Campus
Opening on Feb. 14
Monday to Wednesday: 2 - 8 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 2 - 8 p.m.

WESTLAND:
Jefferson Barnes Community Vitality Center
Opened on Feb. 9
Monday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday and Friday: - 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

