Wayne County Public Health Department issues mask mandate for all schools, daycares

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Health Department has issued a mandatory mask requirement for all schools and daycares.

The order takes effect immediately and applies to all students and faculty regardless of vaccination status.

Guidance from today's order:

*Requires indoor wearing of face masks for all pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students, regardless of their vaccine status

*Requires face masks be worn indoors by all teachers, administrative staff, other employees, parent/guardians, attendees, and volunteers

Friday's order now makes face coverings mandatory for all students, staff, employees, and visitors at public, private, and parochial educational settings, including daycare centers, throughout Wayne County.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to residents at Wayne County clinics for both initial shots and boosters. Appointments, as well as arrangements for in-home booster for homebound residents, can be made by calling 1-866-610-3885 or text "WAYNE VAX" to 48355. For information about ways Wayne County residents can protect themselves against COVID-19 visit www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Oakland County also issued a mask mandate for all schools and daycares. Macomb County has not issued a mandate.

