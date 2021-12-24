Wayne State latest Michigan university to respond to omicron

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit says it will start the next semester off remotely.

Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state.

Wayne State said Thursday it will conduct classes online until Jan. 31 and then look at the situation to determine its next move.

Last week both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the next semester.

Wayne State also will require boosters.

