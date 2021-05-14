Wedding events industry hopeful for future as mask guidelines loosened

(WXYZ) — Today’s news from the CDC is bringing hope to wedding venues that they too may soon be able to have more people at events, but say they will still follow local and state guidelines.

"All our business has come to a halt for the private sector," said Bashar Tobia, general manager at Tam-O-Shanter Country Club.

He says news from the CDC gives him hope they are moving in the right direction.

"This has been great news for us as we transition back to getting normal and slowly back to bringing our private business," Tobia said.

He says they’re still following local and state guidelines and are waiting to see what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer decides to do, but is hopeful in the coming weeks they can start to have more people at events.

"Right now we are waiting to hear from our governor's office and then from there we will listen to the guidelines of our Oakland County Health Department."

The CDC issued guidance that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask or physically distance with certain exceptions. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they are reviewing the newly released guidance. It’s a huge step towards normalcy.

"With the new CDC guidelines we are very confident that the club will continue to grow and receive more business," Tobia said.

