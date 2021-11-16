Western Michigan settles suit with athletes over vaccine mandate, will allow their exemption

(WXYZ) — Western Michigan University and 16 athletes who were suing over the vaccine mandate have reached a settlement

According to a joint statement between the university and the athletes, the settlement entails that the students will get relief from the vaccine mandate but will have to abide by testing and masking requirements.

The athletes sued the university after it denied their request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The University wishes the student-athletes well in their academic and athletic careers, and the student-athletes are excited to continue their academic and athletic careers at WMU," the joint statement reads.

"We are pleased that WMU has agreed to resolve this matter, that our clients’ religious convictions were vindicated, and that they can continue to be part of their teams, be with their teammates, and compete for WMU at the highest level in a safe manner," Great Lakes Justice Center Senior Counsel David Kallman said in a statement.

The center was representing the athletes, which included athletes in football, baseball, women's basketball, women's soccer, dance and cross country.

