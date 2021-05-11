What metro Detroit parents are saying about getting kids a COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — One hurdle down, one more to go as the FDA is taking a significant step in the fight against COVID-19, granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer's vaccine for use in children 12 to 15 years old.

Pfizer is getting the green light after the company reported the vaccine was 100% effective in adolescents with no safety concerns.

"It was a relatively straightforward decision. The response to the vaccine was excellent, in fact it was even better in the younger age group," Peter Marks, the director of the FDA Center for Biological Evaluation and Research said.

Now, it's up to the CDC. A vaccine advisory committee will be meeting on Wednesday to decide whether or not to recommend the vaccine for kids 12-15.

Robyn Rinke says her 12-year-old daughter, Rebekah, has been learning remotely since the start of the pandemic.

She pre-registered her daughter to get the vaccine and is one of the hundreds who responded to our Facebook post about the vaccine being made available for kids ages 12-15.

"I'm anxious for her to go back to school but I'm not comfortable with her going back until she's vaccinated and that extra peace of mind," Rinke said.

Many others said they won't allow their child to get it. Some called it an "experiment."

Rinke said she's among those who trust the science behind it.

"I did not think it was rushed at all. I knew it had been researched," she said.

"I've explained to her, when I had my second shot I did have a fever for a couple days. I took a day off of work. She saw me go through all that," Rinke added. "she's a little nervous. but we talked about it, and I told her I will take care of it if you have a reaction, I'm here to help you."

Dr. Preeti Malani, the University of Michigan chief health officer and an infectious disease physician said it's understandable anyone who is on the fence with getting vaccinated themselves would be hesitant to sign-up their own children, but she said there's no need to worry.

"These vaccines are made from special proteins that enter the cell and they help the body make antibodies, but the vaccines fall apart once they get into the body. they don't alter genetics," Malani said.

The doctor added that they don't create long-term effects. Instead, she reiterates that it helps protect people against severe illness.

"It also protects everyone around them and with children that means their parents, their grandparents, everyone else they might live with and come in contact with and vaccination," Malani said.

If you are on the fence, Malani said consult with your trusted pediatrician and don't rely on information from social media.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.