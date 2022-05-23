Watch
What's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children

Emma H. Tobin/AP
FILE - Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin, File)
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 23, 2022
Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news.

Pfizer said Monday that three doses of its vaccine offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two doses for the youngest kids.

But before the shots are available, health officials must analyze the safety and efficacy data from the company studies to decide whether to recommend the shots.

The first public meeting to discuss the shots is scheduled for mid-June.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

