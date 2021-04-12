Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House COVID-19 response team 'taking action' in Michigan amid case surge

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:23:54-04

(WXYZ) — During Monday's White House COVID response team press briefing, Andy Slavitt, senior White House coronavirus adviser, said they are taking action in Michigan amid the surge in cases.

“In states like Michigan where we are seeing troubling metrics, we are taking action by deploying resources in four critical areas: shots in arms, personnel, testing and therapeutics," said Slavitt.

When it comes to administering the vaccine, Slavitt said they are working with states to accelerate that effort. He also noted that they have sent more FEMA personnel specifically to Michigan to help get more shots in arms across the state.

As of April 8, Michigan has administered more than 5 million doses of the COVID vaccine.

Slavitt said, additionally, they are increasing the number of diagnostic tests sent to the state and helping to pilot "innovative approaches" as part of the state's testing programs as it relates to school sports.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub