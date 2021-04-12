White House COVID-19 response team 'taking action' in Michigan amid case surge

(WXYZ) — During Monday's White House COVID response team press briefing, Andy Slavitt, senior White House coronavirus adviser, said they are taking action in Michigan amid the surge in cases.

“In states like Michigan where we are seeing troubling metrics, we are taking action by deploying resources in four critical areas: shots in arms, personnel, testing and therapeutics," said Slavitt.

When it comes to administering the vaccine, Slavitt said they are working with states to accelerate that effort. He also noted that they have sent more FEMA personnel specifically to Michigan to help get more shots in arms across the state.

As of April 8, Michigan has administered more than 5 million doses of the COVID vaccine.

Slavitt said, additionally, they are increasing the number of diagnostic tests sent to the state and helping to pilot "innovative approaches" as part of the state's testing programs as it relates to school sports.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.