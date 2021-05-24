Watch
Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her breaking COVID-19 protocols at restaurant

Posted at 8:01 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 20:01:00-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is apologizing after a photo showed her breaking her own COVID-19 orders at a bar over the weekend.

The photo, posted to social media and then widely circulated, showed Whitmer with more than 5 other unmasked people at a table. Under the state's most recently COVID-19 epidemic order, no more than six people are allowed at a table.

According to a statement from the governor's office, the tables were pushed together as more people arrived when she went to a restaurant with friends.

"Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize," Whitmer said in a statement.

