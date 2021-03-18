Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Whitmer, Gordon agree to waive confidentiality clause in $155K separation agreement

items.[0].videoTitle
Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to waive a confidentiality clause in a controversial separation agreement.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:20:24-04

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to waive a confidentiality clause in a controversial separation agreement.

Gordon abruptly resigned from the role on Jan. 22. and was replaced by Elizabeth Hertel, the current MDHHS director.

RELATED
MDHHS: Only severance deal requiring confidentiality is Gordon’s
Whitmer says severance deals are common, but other top staff left without them
Ex-health director gets $155,000 in separation agreement
Gov. Whitmer announces new MDHHS director after Robert Gordon abruptly resigns

Gordon received more than $155,000 as part of a separation agreement with the governor's office, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer has received backlash for.

Amidst pressure from Republican lawmakers to ban the practice of using non-disclosure agreements, Whitmer issued a directive that protected the practice going forward.

The governor's office and Gordon agreed to waive the confidentiality clause for "the sake of greater transparency."

Gordon was asked to appear before the House Oversight Committee to testify. In lieu of testimony, Gordon sent a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Steven Johnson.

In the letter, Gordon acknowledged there were "reasonable" disagreements about policy issues during his tenure as MDHHS director. He described the disagreements as "healthy," as the stakes were "life and death."

"The evidence is clear that Governor Whitmer's actions have saved thousands of lives," Gordon said. "I was honored to play a part in that work."

Read the full letter below:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub