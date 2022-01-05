Watch
Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Al Goldis/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Marc Mallory, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband, reacts, as she delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband urged a business to get his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to social media posts, while she was publicly telling cooped-up residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Marc Mallory
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:55:32-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

Here is the full statement from the Governor's office:

Today, the first gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather. After the positive test, Governor Whitmer took a rapid test, which came back negative, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution. Like so many families around the country, the governor and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others to stay safe over the holidays as they celebrated Christmas with their immediate family members in Michigan. Thankfully, the entire family is fully vaccinated and boosted, so the governor has not tested positive and is not experiencing symptoms. Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe. Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test.

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

