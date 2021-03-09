Whitmer: Please turn on lights to remember pandemic victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders to turn on the lights outside their homes for an hour to remember thousands of people who have died from COVID-19.

The remembrance will occur from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, one year after Michigan first confirmed coronavirus cases. Michigan has seen more than 16,600 confirmed or probable deaths tied to the disease and over 658,000 infections — spurred by surges last spring and in the fall and winter.

Whitmer says turning on porch lights will "remember those we've lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we're in this together."

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

