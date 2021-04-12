Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Whitmer says Michigan's workplace restrictions will be extended 6 months amid COVID surge

Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:22:06-04

(WXYZ) — Following a press conference at Eastern Michigan University's vaccination site Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said workplace restrictions, set to expire April 14, will be extended another six months.

"When we do extend them, which we will, people are going to think that that means you can’t go into the office for another six months and that’s not the case," said Whitmer at the news conference.

Final MIOSHA Rules 705164 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Emergency_Rules_10.14_705109_7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

She added they are working with the business community, labor and public health experts "to promulgate what that back-to-work cadence looks like."

"At this juncture, with our high positivity numbers, it’s really important that we extend for another six months so that we have the ability to work through what these protocols look like and get people back into the workplace when it’s safe to do so," she said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub