Whitmer says Michigan's workplace restrictions will be extended 6 months amid COVID surge

(WXYZ) — Following a press conference at Eastern Michigan University's vaccination site Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said workplace restrictions, set to expire April 14, will be extended another six months.

"When we do extend them, which we will, people are going to think that that means you can’t go into the office for another six months and that’s not the case," said Whitmer at the news conference.

Final MIOSHA Rules 705164 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Emergency_Rules_10.14_705109_7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

She added they are working with the business community, labor and public health experts "to promulgate what that back-to-work cadence looks like."

"At this juncture, with our high positivity numbers, it’s really important that we extend for another six months so that we have the ability to work through what these protocols look like and get people back into the workplace when it’s safe to do so," she said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.