Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

Posted at 7:05 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 19:05:03-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents ages 18 and older to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated.

The recommendation Wednesday comes as Michigan confronts surging infections and hospitalizations.

The governor says U.S. regulators are expected to allow boosters for anyone 18 and up later this week. More than 1 million booster doses have been administered statewide.

Michigan had the country’s second-highest case rate over the last week, and the seven-day average was approaching peaks from April and last December.

