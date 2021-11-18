Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents ages 18 and older to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated.

The recommendation Wednesday comes as Michigan confronts surging infections and hospitalizations.

The governor says U.S. regulators are expected to allow boosters for anyone 18 and up later this week. More than 1 million booster doses have been administered statewide.

Michigan had the country’s second-highest case rate over the last week, and the seven-day average was approaching peaks from April and last December.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.