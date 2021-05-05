Whitmer: We expect Michigan to hit 55% of people vaccinated in next 7-10 days

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state expects to hit 55% of people with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 7-10 days. That is the first benchmark in the "MI Vacc to Normal" plan.

Two weeks after the state hits that 55% benchmark, in-person office work will be allowed to resume under the plan.

The state has seen a decline in the vaccination rate, and on Monday, it surpassed 50% vaccinated. That number on Wednesday morning only moved up to 50.6% vaccinated.

"We're hopeful to hit this in the coming 7-10 days," Whitmer said. "We think it's very possible."

According to Whitmer, this is about the time the state expected the COVID-19 supply to surpass demand.

Doses administered in Michigan have steadily declined since mid-April, going from more than 668,000 doses the week of April 10 to just more than 409,000 doses last week.

This week, the state confirmed it did not order its full vaccine allocation due to the dip in demand.

The state health department is targeting those who are homebound or more likely to want a shot in their own neighborhood or church, so it's focusing vaccine efforts toward those areas and moving away from vaccination sites like TCF.

"We've got to all encourage our friends and relatives and neighbors to get a vaccine," she added. "It is easier than ever to get one, it is the best tool we have to combat COVID."

Last week, Whitmer unveiled a four-step plan to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, which starts when 55% of Michiganders have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after that, in-person work will be allowed to resume at all businesses.

Two weeks after 60% of people are vaccinated - 4,858,150 residents

Indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25%

Indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls & funeral homes will increase to 25%

Bars and restaurants will not be required to close early

Two weeks after 65% of people are vaccinated - 5,262,996 residents

All indoor capacity limits will be lifted

Social distancing still has to be maintained

Two weeks after 70% of people are vaccinated - 5,667,842 residents

Gatherings and Facemask order will be lifted by the MDHHS



