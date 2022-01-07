Watch
Winter Blast Royal Oak pushed back over COVID-19 concerns

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 07, 2022
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Less than a month after it was announced that the Winter Blast would be moving to Royal Oak this year, organizers now say it will be pushed back two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

The released the following statement saying the event will now be held February 18th - 20th:

Organizers of the inaugural Winter Blast Royal Oak announced today that they are moving the dates of the outdoor, winter-themed festival back two weeks. Winter Blast Royal Oak is now scheduled to take place in downtown Royal Oak Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

With the current Covid rates increasing staffing challenges and supply issues facing sponsors, stakeholders, service providers and volunteer groups, this festival date adjustment will afford additional time to gather the resources necessary to optimally support Winter Blast’s key activations.

It also will provide organizers the opportunity to explore alternative open-air heated areas and other activities within the festival footprint. Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will include winterthemed experiences, family activities, a local music showcase with much more.

All of the festivities will take place east of Main Street and south of 11 Mile Road, mainly near the Royal Oak Farmers Market and surrounding the new Centennial Commons Park

