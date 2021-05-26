WXYZ partners with TV stations for 'Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions'

(WXYZ) — 7 Action News, Fox 2 and Local 4 are teaming up for "Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions."

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford, WDIV’s Devin Scillian and Fox 2’s Huel Perkins will host this 30-minute pre-recorded town hall.

The panel includes: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Medical Director MDHHS, Dr. Rudolph Valentini, DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Adam Lauring, an epidemiologist and RNA researcher from the University of Michigan.

The panel will answer the top questions asked about vaccines to help viewers make an informed decision about immunizations.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.