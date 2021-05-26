Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

WXYZ partners with TV stations for 'Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions'

Posted at 1:51 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:51:31-04

(WXYZ) — 7 Action News, Fox 2 and Local 4 are teaming up for "Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions."

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford, WDIV’s Devin Scillian and Fox 2’s Huel Perkins will host this 30-minute pre-recorded town hall.

The panel includes: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Medical Director MDHHS, Dr. Rudolph Valentini, DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Adam Lauring, an epidemiologist and RNA researcher from the University of Michigan.

The panel will answer the top questions asked about vaccines to help viewers make an informed decision about immunizations.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub