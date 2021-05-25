Wyandotte, Ann Arbor art fairs expected to return in wake of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

(WXYZ) — The Wyandotte and Ann Arbor Art Fairs are expected to return after previously announcing cancellations due to pandemic restrictions.

Since outdoor restrictions will be lifted by June 1, both art fairs are planning to return.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair will be held on July 7-10. Organizers say more information will be coming soon.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is comprised of the Ann Arbor Original Fair, the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair, and the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. The State Street District announced that the Street Art Fair is back on and will be a three-day event.

The fair will take place from July 15-17.

Organizers say there are plans for the entire Ann Arbor Art Fair to return in "some form."

