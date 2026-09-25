Corporal Vester Hicks Jr., killed in Korea at 17, laid to rest in Michigan after DNA match

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ — Corporal Vester Hicks Jr. has been laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan — nearly 76 years after he was killed in action during the Korean War.

Hicks was 17 years old when he died during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950. For decades, his remains were unaccounted for, leaving his family without closure.

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In 2021, family members worked with Operation Glory to identify his remains. Hicks' father, William, and his sister Ruby provided DNA samples, and in 2025, a match was confirmed.

"My father William and um sister, his sister Ruby, gave their DNA a few years prior in 2025 they discovered the DNA match, and that's when we found out last September of 2025," his niece, Sherry Dragone, said.

Dragone said the moment his casket arrived on U.S. soil was deeply emotional.

"When we were at the airport and they unloaded his casket. And it turned around from the cargo um area it just it's pierced my heart to see that flag covered casket," Dragone said.

TONY GEFTOS Corporal Vester Hicks Jr. was Killed in Action during the Korean War in Dec. 1950

Following a ceremony at Czopek Funeral Home in Wyandotte, Corporal Hicks received a military escort to his final resting place. Crowds lined Oak Street — many of them strangers to the family — to pay their respects.

"I wanted to come support him and support his family who still exists and there are Americans that still care. We're grateful for his sacrifice -- and we want to honor and pay our respects to -- him," Sherry Lazdinsh, who brought her daughters to honor Corporal Hicks, said.

Tracy Nagy, commander of Wyandotte V.F.W. Post 1136, reflected on what the moment meant.

"It's amazing and it's wonderful for the family. It's wonderful. For everyone involved that you know he's finally coming home. The DFW and as soldiers as a whole or service members as a whole, we are always taught that never leave anyone behind," Nagy said.

Tony Geftos Family of Corporal Vester Hicks Jr. gathered at Great Lakes National Cemetery to lay him to rest

At Great Lakes National Cemetery, Corporal Hicks was given a 21-gun salute and a playing of Taps.

His niece Regina French addressed the crowd gathered to honor him.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who came out today to be with us and honor my uncle Vester," French said.

Dragone said the day brought a mix of joy and grief.

"It feels absolutely wonderful. I wish our parents would have been alive," Dragone said. "Today I'm overwhelmed. I'm sure we all are as a family of the outpouring of respect and caring."

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