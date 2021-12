TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 15, 2021, about a lawsuit over a Michigan oil pipeline, The Associated Press erroneously reported that U.S. District Judge Janet Neff last month retained jurisdiction over a separate Line 5 case initiated by Enbridge Energy. Neff’s ruling involved a case initiated by the state of Michigan.

Here is the original story:

Enbridge seeks federal jurisdiction in oil pipeline dispute