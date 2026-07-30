Cosm Detroit opening to the public on Sept. 10; here's the opening week schedule

Cosm announced that its opening the immersive sports and entertainment venue in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 10, just in time for football season.

According to Cosm, the first event will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

It will also showcase the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game on Sept. 12 and Lions at Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 17.

The 70,000-square-foot, three-level venue features an 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED Dome, wall-to-wall sportsbook-like LED displays in the hall and a rooftop deck.

Visitors can purchase reserved seats to the dome, and tickets in the Hall will have servers assisting fans. GA tickets are available for The Hall and The Deck, with standing room access in The Dome.

Below is the schedule of live sports and entertainment offerings.

Live sports:

NFL



Week 1: 49ers at Rams (Sept. 10), Commanders at Eagles (Sept. 13), Cowboys at Giants (Sept. 13)

Week 2: Lions at Bills (Sept. 17), Commanders at Cowboys (Sept. 20), Colts at Chiefs (Sept. 20)

Week 3: Falcons at Packers (Sept. 24), Ravens at Cowboys (Sept. 27), Rams at Broncos (Sept. 27)

NCAA Football



Week 2: Oklahoma @ Michigan (Sept. 12), Ohio State @ Texas (Sept. 12)

Week 3: Florida State @ Alabama (Sept. 19), LSU @ Ole Miss (Sept. 19)

US Open: Men’s Semifinals (Sept. 11)

ENTERTAINMENT:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Shared Reality



Sept.10-11; Sept. 14-18; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 24-25; Sept. 28-30

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in Shared Reality



Sept. 14-15; Sept. 17; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 28-29

The Matrix in Shared Reality

