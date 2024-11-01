Cosm opening shared-reality sports & entertainment venue in Downtown Detroit

Bedrock announced on Friday that Cosm will anchor the company's planned development at Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit.

Cosm is a media and entertainment company that offers shared reality live sports and entertainment by giving fans a front-row seat to sporting events around the globe.

The video below from the MLB shows how Cosm works.

Fans were going WILD at Cosm Los Angeles for Freddie Freeman's #walkoff grand slam 😮



📹: @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/GmEcaZzvys — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2024

According to Bedrock, Cosm is the first of the planned multi-level market hall that will include different sit-down and fast-casual dining options.

“Cosm is the future of sports and entertainment, putting people in the front row of the world’s biggest events. This was a transformative technology and experience that we knew we had to bring to Detroit, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it firsthand,” Bedrock Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “As just the fourth location in the world, Cosm Detroit will be the anchor of our Development at Cadillac Square, and a magnet to bring people to downtown to experience the energy and vibrance in our city.”

Cosm has locations in Los Angeles and Dallas and is opening a third in Atlanta.

“I can’t think of a better place for our fourth venue,” Cosm President and CEO Jeb Terry said in a statement. “Detroit embodies the right mix of sports fandom, enterprising spirit and energy; and we are honored to be part of the downtown revitalization that Dan Gilbert and his team are driving. Cosm Detroit will be the always-on heartbeat of downtown, offering unparalleled sports and entertainment experiences for Detroiters to share together; honoring the great history of the city while celebrating Detroit today and its incredibly bright future.”

The venue will feature an 87-foot 12K LED dome and Shared Reality technology. It will feature a variety of sports through partnerships with the NBA, UFC, TNT, NBC, ESPN, FOX and the NFL. There will also be a mix of experimental content.

Details are not yet available on Cosm's opening in Detroit. Bedrock is set to break ground on the 1.5 million square foot Cadillac Square development next year.

