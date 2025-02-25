Cost of coffee up 25% in the first two months of 2025, why and what it will cost you

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — First it was eggs, now, it's coffee. The cost is on the rise.

Owner of Sabbath Coffee Roasters in Clawson, Trevor Graham, told us: "The last time I looked, the number a year, it’s about 240% increase in the cost for us to buy green coffee."

Graham said the cost of coffee has been rising for years, but it has gone up dramatically in the last few months.

In fact, it's gone up 25% in the first two months of 2025 alone.

"We spent like a week trying to figure out where people wouldn’t feel like this huge impact, but we were also able to cover all our costs," said Graham. "The black coffee drinker, or the espresso drink, definitely kind of noticed that 25 to 50 cent increase."

Over at the grocery store, the price increase will affect consumers as well.

According to the January Consumer Price Index, grocery coffee prices are up more than 3% from the last year, and instant coffee is up 7%.

We reached out to Kevin Ketels, an associate professor of global supply chain management at Wayne State University, to learn more.

He said, "It doesn’t look like there is going to be any relief anytime soon."

Why? According to Ketels, the rise in prices is the result of a smaller crop of coffee beans in Brazil and Colombia, where they're experiencing severe drought.

According to him, the price of coffee beans in general is up 70% from last year.

When asked if the price may ever go down again, he answered; "Anything is possible."

Ketels said that it all depends on Mother Nature, if the drought ends in Brazil and Colombia.

Back in Clawson, Graham told us that they also had to raise the cost of their bags of coffee by about a dollar.

However, it's their first increase in about four years.

They say it's not something they wanted to do, but necessary to keep ethically sourcing that delicious cup of joe.

"If you really value that awesome bean juice in the morning, don’t take it out on your barista, they don’t have anything to do with it," said Graham. "Hopefully we can handle it with some grace."