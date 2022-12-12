Could the Keystone Pipeline spill affect gas prices in metro Detroit?

There are new concerns about gas prices after the largest oil spill on land in nearly a decade.

A federal investigation is underway in Washington, Kansas after the Keystone Pipeline ruptured, spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of oil into a creek.

The pipeline was forced to shut down and the leak has been contained, but there is no timeline on when the pipeline would resume operations.

Overnight, oil prices rose more than 1%, fueling fears of an increase in gas prices.

So far, in metro Detroit, things are still looking OK. The current average is $3.10 per gallon, down almost 20 cents from last week and last year.

The pipeline has been shut down for four days now.

GasBuddy Analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted out that "the Keystone Pipeline, with a capacity of over half a million barrels, has been shut now for 4 days, and this likely will start having an effect on some refineries in the plains and midwest very soon."

There's no ETA on when the pipeline will be fixed, but we could start to see an increase in prices soon