Counterfeit cash circulating in Livingston County

(WXYZ) - The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking businesses and individuals to be on the lookout after a number of complaints about counterfeit money circulating in the community.

The sheriff's office says they received multiple complaints, two from businesses in Genoa Township and a third from a private resident who received fake money after selling an item on Craigslist.

The fake money in those cases came in $20 denominations. Deputies collected the fake cash on the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, there have also been complaints about people trying to pass "For Motion Picture Use Only" cash at another business.

Anyone with information about fake currency is asked to contact local law enforcement.