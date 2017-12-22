Country music's Jon Pardi influenced by Motown

Stephen Clark
12:40 PM, Dec 22, 2017
12:49 PM, Dec 22, 2017

JonPardi, one of country music's biggest stars, influenced by Motown

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - County music gets its influence from bluegrass, pop, rock and even hip hop.

But one of the hottest acts on the country charts today gets his influence from right down the street in Motown.

Watch the full interview with Jon Pardi in the video player above. 

