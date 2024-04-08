Watch Now
Country star Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in downtown Nashville

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen will still be eligible for multiple awards at this year's CMA Awards, but not the show's top prize. The disgraced country singer apologized after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen won't be eligible for individual artist awards, such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:42 AM, Apr 08, 2024
Country singer Morgan Wallen was charged with three felony counts early Monday morning, in connection with an incident at Eric Church's new honky tonk on Broadway.

According to an arrest report for the 30-year-old singer, some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they were standing.

Staff members of Chief's told those officers that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story of the business, according to the arrest report.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Wallen's bond was set at $15,250.

According to the Davidson County Criminal Court website, Wallen's next court date is May 3rd. He was already expected to be in Nashville on that date. His tour comes to Nissan Stadium on May 2nd and 3rd.

Wallen's attorney released a brief statement Monday morning, saying:

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.” - Worrick Robinson, Worrick Robinson Law

Wallen has since bonded out.

