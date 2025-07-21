County says there's no timeline for Orion Road repairs after flooding; here's why

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Road Commission for Oakland County said it is reviewing options to repair Orion Road after flooding caused part of the road to wash away.

Last week, heavy rainfall led to severe flooding that eventually washed away sections of Orion Road at Dutton Road on the Rochester Hills/Oakland Township border. The road has remained closed since the flooding.

According to the RCOC, they have been waiting for the water to recede, and on Friday, they brought in four pumps to help drain the area.

Crews are also clearing debris out of the culvert under Orion Road in hopes of restoring normal flow and inspecting the culvert.

The commission said it must also consult with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, before repairing the road, and any changes to the culvert must be approved by EGLE since a water way is involved.

Because of those factors, the commission said they can't provide an estimated timeframe for when they will be able to repair and reopen the road.

“We are very anxious to get this road re-opened, and we greatly appreciate the patience of the public as we work to identify the proper solution. The last thing we want to do, though, is to make a repair that causes additional problems in the future," RCOC Deputy Managing Director and County Highway Engineer Gary Piotrowicz said in an update.

The posted detour for the road is Rochester Road to Tienken to Adams and back to Orion.