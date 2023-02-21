Couple who lost son donates cooling cradle to help grieving parents

(WXYZ) — A couple from Allen Park is using their life-shattering moment to bring comfort to families experiencing infant loss.

The parents donated a cooling cradle to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital. The cradle helps preserve the body of a stillborn baby to help give more time for parents to say goodbye.

After losing their own son shortly after birth, the couple held a first birthday party-themed fundraiser and raised more than $6,500 to purchase the device.

"It's going to help, unfortunately, families that are going to go through this get that much more time, and they're going to see our son's name, and he helped make that moment easier," Arlee Hultgren said.

This is the first cooling cradle for the hospital Nurses say it will go a long way in helping bereaved families heal after their loss.