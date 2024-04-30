Court hearing Tuesday for woman charged in deadly boat club crash

(WXYZ) — Marshella Chidester, the woman charged in the Swan Boat Club crash in Berlin Township that killed two kids and injured many others, has a probable cause hearing on Tuesday.

Last week, Chidester, 66, was charged with 8 different crimes, including two counts of second-degree murder. She was given a $1.5 million bond and was released after posting bond.

Chidester crashed into the boat club on Saturday afternoon as it was hosting a child's birthday party. According to the sheriff's office, two siblings, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten other people, including Alanah and Zayn’s mother, were injured in the crash and hospitalized. One of the victims suffered minor injuries and sought treatment on his own. The other nine victims’ conditions varied from minor injuries to critical condition.

Chidester was arraigned Tuesday morning on eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of OWI causing death and four counts of OWI causing serious injury.

In court Tuesday, the judge allowed friends and family members of the victims to speak and emotions ran high.

During the arraignment, the prosecution asked for a $1.5 million bond and said that they have substantial evidence in the case and that the suspect had a substance abuse issue.

In arguing against the high bond, Chidester's attorney, Bill Colovos, said that Chidester has never had any traffic citations and that Chidester has a history of having seizures since last November, saying that it was an "epileptic-type seizure in her legs."

The arraignment was interrupted several times on Zoom by people watching.

“I had to see my deceased niece and nephew. I had to see their very last moment before her car was removed,” Alanah and Zayn’s aunt Raquel Smothers said. “I had to be the one to tell my sister her babies were gone when they removed her ventilator yesterday. She said 'How am I supposed to live without my babies?'”

