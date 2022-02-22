Court hearing Tuesday will determine if Ethan Crumbley can move to juvenile facility

(WXYZ) — A court hearing Tuesday will decide if accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in jail or be transferred to a youth jail.

Crumbley is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on charges of murder, terrorism, assault and more in the shooting. Defense attorneys have argued he should be transferred back to Children's Village, which is the juvenile facility in the county.

The hearing will also address whether or not the media will have access to sensitive evidence in the case. Attorneys have asked the judge to keep the evidence that is sensitive out of the media.

Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

He is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley's attorneys plan to pursue an insanity defense in the case. Last month, his lawyers, Amy Hopp and Paulette Loftin, wrote that Crumbley "intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense."

Crumbley is accused of opening fire inside the school on Nov. 30. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and police have said they arrived 5 minutes after the first 911 call.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed that the day prior to the shooting, the suspect was reportedly searching for ammunition on his phone in class – when a teacher noticed. A call and email reportedly went out to Jennifer about the incident, which were unanswered, according to the prosecutor.

McDonald said his mother, Jennifer, later texted her son about the incident, saying “LOL, I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”

The following day, the day of the shooting on Nov. 30, the prosecutor says the suspect was discovered drawing a disturbing note in class. The drawings reportedly worried the teacher. McDonald said the suspect had drawn a gun pointing at the words, “the thoughts won’t stop, help me” along with a drawing of a bullet with the words, “blood everywhere” and a drawing of a person who appeared to be shot twice near a laughing emoji and the words “my life is useless.”

It was then the prosecutor said the suspect was called into a meeting with his parents at the school. At that time, McDonald said the suspect had already altered parts of the drawing. The parents were reportedly advised to get counseling for their son within 48 hours.

It was after that meeting that the suspect returned to class. The prosecutor said the parents failed to ask the suspect if he had the gun with him and failed to check his backpack.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are also facing charges in the shooting. Each of them are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The preliminary exam for them is ongoing.