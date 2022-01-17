COVID-19 at home tests are free with insurance but pharmacies are out of stock, libraries to hand out tests

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The wait for at home COVID-19 test kits continues.

Some pharmacies have been waiting on restock since Christmas. People area also waiting on orders they placed weeks ago.

Southfield resident Chanel Taylor and her family are trying to get their hands on at home tests.

“I had COVID-19 around Christmas time so it was really important for us to get the test kits. We’ve ordered them and haven’t received them yet,” said Taylor.

Big pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS aren’t the only places that are sold out; local pharmacies in Metro-Detroit are also wiped out.

“Our test were taking up this whole top shelf,” said Helpis Youssef.

Youssef owns Somerset Pharmacy in Troy.

“I sold out probably on the December 24th and I haven’t been able to get more,” she adds.

But as soon as she gets more test in stock, customers with insurance will be able to get them for free.

“You can come to the counter bring the test they can get up to 8 a month,”Youssef explains.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of these free tests.

In a recent release Whitmer says, “thanks to this new rule, a family of four, for example, can get 32 tests every month, saving them at least $384 every month. This expanded access to tests will lower costs.”

Youssef aggress. “It’s something good to have at home just to make sure if you do or feel any symptoms you can take it to help decrease the spread,” she adds.

Pharmacies aren’t the only place people can pick up a test at no cost.

MDHHS is teaming up with local libraries to give away tests in underserved areas.

The state shipped out 5,500 kits to almost 20 libraries across the state including Detroit Public Library.

Each library site is in the process of receiving 300 COVID-19 tests kits.

Youssef says everyone that can get a tests, should get one. Especially with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

“We are on the rise everywhere. Numbers are going up,” she adds.

If you can’t make it to the pharmacy or library, The White House is launching a website next week where people can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

The test will be delivered directly to their homes within 7 to 12 days.

For more information click here.