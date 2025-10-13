CPKC Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 22

The CPKC Holiday Train will pass through metro Detroit once again this year on its way from Windsor to Chicago.

According to the CPKC website, the holiday train will be in Windsor on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Then, it will be in the Chicago suburbs on Nov. 23, meaning it will pass through metro Detroit on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 22 or, the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 23.

Those who go to see the train are asked to stay at least 50 feet away from the track.

After the train crosses under the Detroit River, it will go through Southwest Detroit and down through Allen Park, Taylor, Romulus and continue heading southwest through Milan, Adrian and cross into Ohio in Lenawee County west of Morenci.

If you'd like to cross the border to see the train in Windsor, it will be located at erie St. West and Janette Ave. in Windsor with Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde performing.